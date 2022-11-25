A social media user got people talking after posting a picture indicating that some men prioritize alcohol over other personal needs

According to reports, South Africa has one of the highest rates of drinking problems worldwide, and the country has another growing problem of binge drinking.

News24 previously reported that 80% of South Africa's male youth deaths are related to alcohol and drug consumption

Twitter user @Malome_TT sparked a debate about alcohol and priorities when he tweeted a picture of expensive Cognac paired with torn undies, a warn-out face towel, and a toothbrush. Captioning the picture, he wrote:

"Gents we have a crisis according to ladies...Ba re we must get the priorities right "

People have since flooded the comments section to share their views. Here are a few comments. @KgomotsoMabaso responded:

"Lol.... So they've decided on our priority levels?? Our priority is to be happy and if Hennessey is going to make us happy, let's go for it."

@masabata_ketso said:

"This is why guys must get toiletries and socks as presents..."

@sthesh_k:

"this is why we will forever gift you with toiletries and underwear...sort out your priorities."

