Social media was on fire on Sunday, 6 October, after popular night club Saint named and shamed those owing them money

The top-notch club is popular because stars like Sithelo Shozi, Amanda DuPont and the Major League DJz all hang out there

The posts caused a stir on social media after the club shared names and pictures of those owing them money and demanded to be paid back

Saint club is trending on social media after posting names and pictures of media personalities owing them money.

It all started when the club, which is a popular hangout spot for stars like Amanda DuPont, Sithelo Shozi, the Major League DJz and Eva Modika, put out a call asking those owing to make payments or risk being exposed.

Taking to their Instagram page, Saint club gave the debtors 12 hours to put their houses in order or face the consequences. Another post was put up hours later thanking those who had made payments or payment plans and told the patrons who had chosen to ignore the warnings that they would be exposed.

At exactly 7 pm, Saint club shared a snap of a guy named Official Oppa 6ix and asked him to pay the R10 he owed the club.

went up in flames as peeps shared mixed reactions. Many said it was disgraceful to be called out for borrowing in a club.

@MphoMoalamedi said:

"Being posted on Instagram as "MOST WANTED" for not settling your bill at a club is insane I'd be so embarrassed."

@Phindile_94 added:

"Always thought grooving ka rent money is wild but grooving ka credit????? Lmao."

@NomfusiLengs commented:

"One of the guys ‘Most wanted’ by Saint CPT just went live on IG he doesn’t care."

