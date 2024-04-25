Social media photos of a married couple who got hitched at Home Affairs grabbed Mzansi's attention

The lovebirds are seen in their cute wedding outfits cheesing for the camera after their nuptials

The wholesome post gained traction and sparked a conversation about inexpensive weddings among South Africans

A couple's journey to matrimony took a turn when their simple Home Affairs wedding stole the spotlight on social media.

Wedding snapshot trend

Dressed in their wedding best, the newlyweds radiated pure happiness in every frame. Their pictures were uploaded to TikTok by @jose.coutinho17. Their declaration of love at Home Affairs quickly became a social media sensation.

SA debates Home Affairs wedding

South Africans from all walks of life joined the celebration, applauding the couple's decision to prioritise love over lavishness.

Yet, amid the praise, a debate sparked about the significance of traditional marriage customs like lobola.

While some lauded the couple's fuss-free wedding, others said still prefer a big wedding that includes ancestors and family in the ceremony.

@Olivia28230 said:

"Thina sinamadlozi ungaphela ekseni lomshado. "

@nnelajwjsy shared:

"Also got married at Home Affairs. Going strong for 6 years now."

@Sonia joked:

"He takes half of the pension after 3 months with R70. "

@pinkefcnsfw posted:

"You have not saved only money you're also stress-free."

@phindile.maxhakan mentioned:

"I don't believe in such. What comes easy is also easy to let go. Indoda mayijuluke. Congratulations! ❤"

@Mtshepana17 stated:

"You must comeback and tell us when you are divorcing. "

@nyiko810 commented:

"Nna I take my culture and wife seriously."

@mike added:

"Also got married at Home Affairs, then went to KFC. 12 years happily married."

Man marries woman without paying R120K lobola

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman got netizens intrigued and talking after sharing how her husband didn't pay the R120 000 lobola that was asked of him by her family.

Jessica Rosinah shared a TikTok video revealing that her uncles had requested a large amount for lobola, but she and her man decided to get married at Home Affairs and bought land to build rental rooms.

