One TikTok user shared a touching moment of his grandmother praying at Five o'clock

The young man shared the video on social media of the gogo praying while she lay in her bed

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling emotional and remembering their late grandmothers

A TikTok user stole a moment that touched netizens. The man recorded his grandmother praying at 5am.

In the video uploaded by @innocenthlapi, the elderly woman is in her bedroom, as the TikTokker approaches, the gogo can be heard loudly praying. The TikTok user stood at the door and filmed his grandmother who was speaking to the most high - God.

The gogo prayed from her heart, asking God not to forsake her and for him to keep shining his light on her.

Gogo prays at 5am

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were touched by the moment

The video garnered over 257k views, with many online users touched by the moment.

@phayoShenge wrote:

"I went for two weeks fasting praying like gogo for my marriage and God showed up I don’t know where will I be without Jesus."

@ZamaZwide Ndwandwe loved:

"Now This Is the Type of mother we must be for our babies♥️️."

@Milly Maile commented:

"This just left me in tears.....My late mom used to pray like this calling our names one by one to God...........and He showed up for us pity God took her before we could make her proud."

@LadyB was emotional:

"This Video found me broken I shed so many tears, oh Gogo I needed this."

@leona said:

"I found myself crying just listening to her prayers she reminds me of my grandmother every morning it's her with a candle praying ."

Elderly woman asks God to help her quit alcohol

In another story, Briefly News reported about a gogo who sang and asked God to help her quit alcohol.

Peeps on Twitter chuckled at the clip. They tagged their loved ones and expressed their empathy with her plea. People translated the lyrics on request from those who didn't understand, and others shared clips of Saffas dueting with gogo.

