Woman Buys New Car, Gogo Prays Over It: “I Love This Moment, Oh Wow”
by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • One gogo beamed with pride after her granddaughter bought a new car, she preyed over it
  • In the captured moment, the grandmother and the daughter are emotional as she blesses the car
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

A granddaughter had her grandmother praying over her brand-new VW car at a dealership.
A proud gogo prayed over her granddaughter's brand-new car. Images: @migaelvwsales
Source: TikTok

It always brings joy to parent's hearts when their kids achieve beautiful things. One gogo was head over heels when her granddaughter bought a brand-new car.

@migaelvwsales captured the joyous reaction of the grandma. In the video, the family is at a car dealership, ready for the big reveal.

When the VW car was revealed, the gogo was emotional. She placed both her hands on the car and started praying.

"I love this moment !! Oh wow!"

Gogo prays over granddaughter's brand new car

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

Grandparents have a strong bond with their grandchildren

Grandparents are most precious when it comes to their grandchildren. They play a significant role. That is why, in most cases, you'll find children wanting to make them very proud.

It is also not a one-way street. Most grandparents also seek to make their grandchildren happy all the time. Some even go as far as buying them a whip.

TikTokkers showered the woman with happy messages

The video garnered over 1,000 likes, with many online users congratulating the lady on her new car.

@matron said:

"I so wish my granny was happy fr me too but chaa . Sebenzile gf"

@Thuly Squnga Esihle Cele wrote:

"Congratulations girl god bless you Mommy "

@nonhlanhlamofoken8 commented:

"Congratulations."

@Ma.Dlamini shared:

"What a blessing."

@Love above emotions. Mj said:

"Wow congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ may the LORD continue to give favor and the blessings in Jesus Name. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Woman drives her first car home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who drove her first car home.

@feliciabbe21, was overjoyed as she stepped into a car dealership for her new car. The lady drove off in her cream-coloured Fiat. She received a lot of comments complimenting her achievement. Many wrote that they hoped to be in her shoes one day.

Source: Briefly News

