Twitter user Arianna Calhoun used the app to share the wonderful news that her grandmother surprised her with a new car

Arianna posed with her loving gogo and her stunning new Kia as she thanked her grandma and spoke about all the love they share

Briefly News was touched by Arianna's post and reshared her story on Facebook where South Africans congratulated her and thanked her gogo

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@ariannacalhoun_'s grandmother did the most after buying the young lady a new Kia. Taking to Twitter, Arianna shared that her gran surprised her with the sleek new ride after her parents helped her grandma choose it.

Impressed and inspired by Arianna's post, Briefly News reshared her story on Facebook, congratulating the young woman and her loving grandmother. The post quickly went viral on the popular app as Saffas shared love and blessings with Arianna and her gogo. Briefly News wrote:

"A gogo surprised her granddaughter with a new car!

"Y’all my grandma surprised me with a car today! I love her so much," says Twitter user Arianna Calhoun.

"Congratulations on your new whip, you are blessed."

Arianna's loving gogo surprised her with a stunning new Kia and she is extremely happy. Image: @ariannacalhoun_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News' post gained over 1 000 likes on Facebook:

Mzansi netizens are living for their relationship

Milly Sms shared a message to Arianna:

"That's sweet... Please take care of her and don't forget her..."

Luxolo Realookx jokingly wrote:

"Some gogos are really angels, while our gogos are busy with brooms."

Flo Id shared in response:

"We must all agree that almost all grannies are the best."

Samuel Kgomongwe wrote:

"She must be the chosen granddaughter when her gogo is gone to continue with the legacy."

Trevor Morodi noticed:

"She has her grandmother's face."

“We are best buddies”: Man's cute relationship with his gogo gives Mzansi all the fuzzy feels

In other news about gogos and their grandchildren, Briefly News previously reported that a grandparent is a little bit of a parent, teacher, and best friend. This holds true for a Mzansi man who took to social media to share a cherished moment with his beautiful grandmother who also happens to be his best friend.

@chaungeni1 shared a sweet post on the Twitter TL featuring two photos of his grandmother giving him a haircut and a close shave. He captioned the absolutely sweet post:

“One thing about me and my grandma, we are best buddies.”

The tweet, which has over 3400 likes, has served as a beautiful reminder of the invaluable role grandparents play in our lives. While some were curious about the man’s relationship status, most online users responded with endearment on the post.

Source: Briefly News