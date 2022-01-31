Halala: Stephanie Ndlovu Gets Major Recognition From MTV and YouTube

Actress Stephanie Ndlovu got a major recognition from MTV and YouTube for her philanthropic work

The stunner took to social media recently to announce that she's now the co-Chair of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation board

A few days ago, Stephanie and her hubby, Hungani Ndlovu, announced that they're part of the YouTube Black Voices Fund class of 2022

Stephanie Ndlovu has bagged a new gig with MTV. The excited actress took to social media recently to make the announcement.

Stephanie Ndlovu is now the co-chair of MTV Staying Alive Foundation. Image: @miss_sandowns

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu's wife has shared that she's the new co-Chair of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation board. She has been a member of the foundation since 2019, according to reports.

The stunner took to Instagram and expressed that she's looking forward to growing in her new role. She thanked the MTV team for giving her the new role. Her whole caption reads:

Stephanie's peeps took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to congratulate her.

iamnozuko wrote:

"Congratulations, my love."

mtvstayingalive said:

"We are so excited to work with you."

sarapiot wrote:

"Such a privilege to have you as our co-Chair."

mystic_raw commented:

"Boss moves. Congratulations, mama."

luric_d_ferris said:

"Congratulations. God is good."

futhiemdziniso wrote:

"Keep shining beautiful."

ZAlebs reports that Stephanie and Hungani shared a few days ago that they've been selected to be part of the YouTube Black Voices Fund class of 2022.

