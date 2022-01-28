Ayanda Thabethe Announces Her 1st Pregnancy, SA Celebs React: “So Happy for You”

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has excitedly revealed that she's expecting her first bundle of joy

The media personality took to social media on Friday, 28 January and shared that she's pregnant and ready to be a mother to her first baby

The stunner's celebrity friends, including Lerato Kganyago and Connie Ferguson, have taken to her comment section to congratulate her

Ayanda Thabethe has taken to social media to announce her first pregnancy. The stunning TV presenter shared that her prayers have finally been answered now that she's about to become a mother.

Ayanda Thabethe has revealed that she's expecting her first bundle of joy. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

The media personality's peers in the entertainment industry are just as excited as her. They flooded her comment section to congratulate.

The star posted a cool video in which she revealed her pregnancy. Her Instagram caption suggests that the stunner is ready to welcome her first bundle of joy into the world. Sunday World reports that Ayanda captioned the video:

"More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come ...."

Some of her celeb friends shared that they knew that she was expecting a baby even before she confirmed it on Instagram.

Lerato Kganyago said:

"It was hard keeping this secret. My heart still jumps for JOY for you and the baby. My YaYa."

Moozlie wrote:

"WOW!! So stunning!! Congrats Mommy."

Linda Mtoba commented:

"Congratulations my babe, you look so beautiful!! You’re gonna make the best mama."

Connie Ferguson wrote:

"OMG Ayanda! May the baby bring you the greatest joy you’ve ever experienced! You look absolutely dreamy and amazing! Congratulations MOMMY!

Holly Rey added:

"I actually cannot deal with how beautiful this is, so so happy for you."

