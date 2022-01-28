DJ Zinhle has surprisingly revealed that her six-year-old daughter, Kairo, is ready to become a big sister again

The Umlilo hitmaker gave birth to baby Asante a few months back but Kairo thinks having a second little sister is not a bad idea

The reality TV star usually post snaps of AKA's daughter and Murdah Bongz's bundle of joy playing together

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kairo Forbes is ready to take on the role of big sister again. Kairo has asked her mom for another young sister just four months after DJ Zinhle gave birth to baby Asante.

DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes wants another baby sister. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to share with her followers that AKA's daughter said it's not a bad idea to have a second young sis. The reality TV star recently gave birth to her and Murdah Bongz' daughter.

The six-year-old Kairo has been enjoying playing with her young sis so much she now wants a second baby to take care of. According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram Stories and wrote:

"Not @kairo.forbes asking for another baby sister. She said: 'It's not a bad idea Mommy, just think about it'."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Zinhle shared that Kairo Forbes asked her for another baby sister. Screenshot: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Zinhle usually post cute snaps of Kairo playing and taking care of her lil sis on her timeline. The young influencer also loves rocking matching outfits with baby Asante.

Murdah Bongz pens sweet birthday post to DJ Zinhle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz penned a sweet birthday message to his baby mama. The Black Motion member took to social media to wish DJ Zinhle a happy birthday.

The reality TV star turned 38 on Thursday, 30 December. Her baby daddy showed the stunner mad love on Instagram. The music producer shared that DJ Zinhle makes him the happiest man alive. In the lengthy post, Murdah Bongz said not even words can describe what she means to him.

The star further said that the popular businesswoman inspires him to do his best. The musician also thanked his queen for everything she has done for him, Kairo and Asante.

Source: Briefly News