Murdah Bongz has shared that his baby mama DJ Zinhle makes him the happiest man alive

The Black Motion member penned a sweet post in celebration of DJ Zinhle's 38th birthday on Thursday, 30 December

The music producer also thanked the reality TV star for being a good mother to their children Kairo and Asante

Murdah Bongz has penned a sweet birthday message to his baby mama. The Black Motion member took to social media to wish DJ Zinhle a happy birthday.

Murdah Bongz penned a sweet message in celebration of DJ Zinhle's birthday. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star is turning 38 this Thursday, 30 December. Her baby daddy showed the stunner mad love on Instagram. The music producer shared that DJ Zinhle makes him the happiest man alive.

In the lengthy post, Murdah Bongz said not even words can describe what she means to him. Part of his birthday message reads:

"I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me."

The star further said that the popular businesswoman inspires him to do his best. He also thanked her for everything she has done for him, Kairo and Asante. Peeps took to Murdah Bongz' timeline to help him wish his "madam" a fabulous day.

tsholo.garebaitse said:

"It's 'the our children' part for me."

pfumi_christ wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Queen. 'Our Children' for me guys."

mswends26 commented:

"Can we cry as a nation???"

mavee_somo said:

"Happy birthday to her, God blessed her with lots of love, healthy life and protect her."

ledipersonaltrainer wrote:

"Wonderful message to your Queen brother. Happy birthday, sissy."

dimpho_l added:

"Happy birthday to Mama ka Kairo and Asante. Mfazi kaBhuti Murdah."

Mzansi shows DJ Zinhle love on her 38th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle is celebrating her 38th birthday this Thursday, 30 December. The reality TV star's fans have flooded her timeline with sweet birthday messages.

The Umlilo hitmaker is one of the most celebrated A-listers in the country. She has been dropping hits since Kalawa Jazmee boss Oskido discovered her. Zinhle is also one of the most successful celebs when it comes to business.

Kairo and Asante's mom is the founder of Era by DJ Zinhle. She sells watches, earrings, bracelets and sunglasses, among other things. The star is also the founder of Hair Majesty - a posh wig line.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to send their fave cool birthday messages. Many wished her to continue dropping good music for Mzansi to dance to.

