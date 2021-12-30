DJ Zinhle Turns 38: Mzansi Peeps Send Reality TV Star Sweet Birthday Messages

Mzansi media personality DJ Zinhle's fans have flooded her timeline to offer her their sweet birthday messages

The Umlilo hitmaker is turning 38 this Thursday and Mzansi took to social media to show the reality TV star some mad love

The businesswoman's fans wished their fave more life and more success in her businesses and music career

DJ Zinhle is celebrating her 38th birthday this Thursday, 30 December. The reality TV star's fans have flooded her timeline with sweet birthday messages.

DJ Zinhle is turning 38 this Thursday, 30 December. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Umlilo hitmaker is one of the most celebrated A-listers in the country. She has been dropping hits since Kalawa Jazmee boss Oskido discovered her. DJ Zinhle is also one of the most successful celebs when it comes to business.

Kairo and Asante's mom is the founder of Era by DJ Zinhle. She sells watches, earrings, bracelets and sunglasses, among other things. The star is also the founder of Hair Majesty - a posh wig line.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to send their fave cool birthday messages. Many wished her to continue dropping good music for Mzansi to dance to.

@MeshackBevhula said:

"Happy birthday to the queen, Dj Zinhle."

@Dj_KingPex wrote:

"Happy birthday to DJ Zinhle. May she continue blessing us with Beautiful Music, Uyindlovu."

@AyabulelaPhill1 commented:

"Happy birthday to the best female DJ in Africa. I recall seeing you for the first time live, you are such an amazing talent. I love you so much. I love everything about you, you're such a blessing, my baby."

@selerious added:

"Happy Birthday @DJZinhle. I love my favorite lady."

DJ Zinhle shows love to Murdah Bongz

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle is madly in love with Murdah Bongz and she can't hide it. The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to appreciate her man for all that he has done for her.

The Unexpected reality TV star and the Black Motion member recently became parents to their bundle of joy, Asante. Their new single Siyabonga is also doing well on radio charts.

The businesswoman took to Instagram to let her 4.1 million followers how much she appreciates Bongz. She posted a snap of herself with her bae.

