Baby Asante and Murdah Bongz Spend Quality Time With Granny, Fans Swoon

Baby Asante and daddy Murdah Bongz spent some quality time with her granny in Soshanguve recently

DJ Zinhle's baby daddy posted a sweet video of their little girl bonding with his mom when they paid her visit

The fans of the Black Motion member and the Umlilo hitmaker shared that baby Asante is in good hands as both her grannies love her

Murdah Bongz is such a loving dad and family man. The music producer took his baby girl Asante to visit his granny in Soshanguve recently.

Baby Asante and Murdah Bongz visited her granny in Soshanguve. Image: @murdahbongz

DJ Zinhle's baby daddy took to Instagram to share a cute video of Asante bonding with the Black Motion member's mother. Judging from the clip, baby Asante enjoyed spending some quality time with her dad's mom.

Bongz' mom can be seen playing with her granddaughter. The sweet clip of the granny and granddaughter moment had Bongz's fans swooning, according to ZAlebs.

dbsi.thole said:

"Awwwww bakithi Santy no gogo wakhe. She is surrounded by wonderful, strong and loving women. She’s in good hands."

yours_kairo wrote:

"Y’all make me wanna have a baby as soon as possible."

glendah_musehane commented:

"Santy is too much."

esethu_juqu wrote:

"The connection."

andilecharity_nkomo_ said:

"Priceless moments, beautiful."

tiisetsoascentiamashile added:

"She's growing so fast..."

Dr Musa Mthombeni ready to have a baby girl with Liesl Laurie

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni is ready to expand his family. The media personality took to social media recently to tell his boo that he's ready to be a father to a baby girl.

The TV presenter posted a snap of an adorable baby girl on his Instagram stories. The star tagged Liesl in his sweet post and revealed that he wants a baby just like the little girl in the pic in the next three years.

According to ZAlebs, Musa captioned his sweet post:

"Hi @liesllaurie just like this in 3 years time please and thank you."

Musa and his stunning boo are madly in love. They've been showing each other mad love on social media. Musa shares every moment he spends his wife on his social media pages.

