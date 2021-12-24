Dr Musa Mthombeni Ready to Expand Family With Liesl Laurie in the Next 3 Years

Dr Musa Mthombeni has revealed that he's ready to expand his family with his stunning wife, Liesl Laurie

The media personality posted a cute pic of a baby girl and told his boo that he's ready to become a dad in next three years

The former YoTV presenter and his model bae have become one of Mzansi's fave couple since they got hitched while back

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dr Musa Mthombeni is ready to expand his family. The media personality took to social media recently to tell his boo that he's ready to be a father to a baby girl.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his stunning wife Liesl Laurie. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter posted a snap of an adorable baby girl on his Instagram stories. The star tagged Liesl in his sweet post and revealed that he wants a baby just like the little girl in the pic in the next three years.

According to ZAlebs, Musa captioned his sweet post:

"Hi @liesllaurie just like this in 3 years time please and thank you."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Musa Mthombeni wants a baby girl from Liesl Laurie in the next 3 years. Screenshot: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa and his stunning boo are madly in love. They've been showing each other mad love on social media. Musa shares every moment he spends his wife on his social media pages.

The young couple has become Mzansi's fave couple since they tied the know a while back. To most of their fans, Musa and Liesl are couple goals.

Dr Musa Mthombeni & Liesl Laurie trolled for celebrating 2nd month of wedded bliss

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni and his boo Liesl Laurie became targets of trolls again after they celebrated their love on social media. The TV presenter took to social media to share a sweet post he penned to his wife on their second month of marriage.

Musa shared that their second month of wedded bliss felt just like their wedding day when he couldn't hold his tears of joy. The star posted a pic of their wedding day on Instagram.

The star and former Miss SA haters took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. One hater @morarajoy said:

"Musa we're tired of this love now, its too much."

Source: Briefly News