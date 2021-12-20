Khuli Chana has penned a sweet message to his wife Lamiez Holworthy for being a supportive wife and mother

In the message of gratitude, the rapper thanked the Metro FM star for having his back when he was going through tough times this year

The former Live AMP presenter promised her hubby that she'll always by his side as long as she's alive

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Khuli Chana has penned a message of gratitude to Lamiez Holworthy. The rapper praised the stunner for being a supportive wife and mother to his daughter.

Khuli Chana has thanked Lamiez Holworthy for being a supportive wife and mother. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

The Buyile hitmaker took to Instagram to share how the Metro FM presenter supported him when he was going through difficulties this year. He posted a stunning snap of his boo on his timeline. According to ZAlebs, the star captioned his post:

"I love my CHICK Ka pelo le Moya (with all that I have.) In 2021 Your love carried me through the darkest times. It made me stronger. I am so grateful to have you as my wife and mother to Nia Lefika. O LEPARA! Here’s to Finishing STRONG."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The former Live AMP presenter took to her hubby's comment section to respond to the sweet message. She replied:

"Till the wheels fall off, Wame."

Peeps took to Khuli's comment section to praise him for giving his wife flowers while she van still smell them.

kgomotso_ndungane said:

"Aahh, what a beautiful message to lepara la ko gae."

teebangbang wrote:

"Amen, Khuli you're a good husband and father. God bless you my guy."

ngenov002 commented:

"Love is beautiful, Love wins."

sharonrose.n said:

"You got a fine chick Mr Chana, she’s my inspiration."

sedie633 added:

"You’ve married 1 amazing woman."

Khuli Chana shows Lamiez Holworthy support

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khuli Chana took to social media recently to show love to his wife Lamiez Holworthy. The stunner was trending after a hater body-shamed her for wearing short shorts to work.

The loving hubby saw that her boo was trending and quickly took to her comment section to offer her support. The rapper reassured the Metro FM presenter that she was hot in her shorts.

Taking to the former Live AMP presenter timeline on Twitter, the Buyile hitmaker commented: "My skat wa baba." Lamiez thanked her boo for offering her a shoulder to lean on when she was being bullied on the micro-blogging app.

Source: Briefly.co.za