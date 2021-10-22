Khuli Chana Shows Lamiez Holworthy Support After Being Trolled by a Hater

Khuli Chana showed his beautiful boo Lamiez Holworthy some support after a hater bullied her on social media recently

The Metro FM presenter had to defend herself against a troll who shaded her for wearing shorts to work

Khuli told his bae that she looked hot in the short shorts she rocked on the day she trended after being trolled

Khuli Chana took to social media recently to show love to his wife Lamiez Holworthy. The stunner was trending after a hater body-shamed her for wearing short shorts to work.

The loving hubby saw that her boo was trending and quickly took to her comment section to offer her support. The rapper reassured the Metro FM presenter that she was hot in her shorts.

Taking to the former Live AMP presenter timeline on Twitter, the Buyile hitmaker commented:

"My skat wa baba."

Lamiez thanked her boo for offering her a shoulder to lean on when she was being bullied on the micro-blogging app. According to SAHipHopMag, she asked Khuli Chana to come back home to comfort her.

Peeps took to the lovebirds timeline to share their thoughts on their love. Check out some of the comments below:

@pride_nyalunga said:

"People who don't like you are just jealous I mean, you're such a beautiful soul. May whatever they say about you never bring you down and always remember you're not money not everyone will like you. What matters is us. You're hot like a heater, like a bomb."

@Tmen31831880 wrote:

"That’s couple goals!!"

@skhanyile01 commented:

"Love is a beautiful place."

@GuguDladla said:

"And that's all that matters... Umuhle Lamiez..."

@Lu_koto7212 added:

"You are loved sisi ..and appreciated so much for your giving heart."

Lamiez Holworthy slams body-shaming hater

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy recently told a troll where to get off. The Metro FM presenter mopped the floor with a hater who shared a nasty comment on her pic wearing short shorts.

The stunner wasn't impressed by the body-shaming naysayer and did not mince her words when she addressed the troll. Lamiez made it known that many Mzansi women look up to her because she's confident about the size of her thighs and body.

The stunner, who is married to rapper Khuli Chana, took to Twitter and replied to the hating tweep with the handle @Iprayforlovee:

"I have women of all shapes n sizes sizes who follow me for this very reason! I have little girls who look up to me because of how comfortable I am in my own skin! Daily I am subjected to the constant body shaming and bullying and told to be the bigger person. Well today Le ny*le ge!"

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on Lamiez's pic and how comfortable she is in her own skin.

Source: Briefly.co.za