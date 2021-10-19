Lamiez Holworthy Claps Back at Hater: "I Have Little Girls Who Look Up to Me"

Lamiez Holworthy clapped back hard at a hater who body-shamed her after she posted a pic of herself rocking a short short

The Metro FM presenter told the troll where to get off because she has many women and little girls who look up to her for the way she's comfortable in her body

The star said she's no longer willing to be a bigger person because she just can't take the constant bullying anymore

Lamiez Holworthy has told a troll where to get off. The Metro FM presenter mopped the floor with a hater who shared a nasty comment on her pic wearing a short short.

The stunner wasn't impressed by the body-shaming naysayer and did not mince her words when she addressed the troll. Lamiez made it known that many Mzansi women look up to her because she's confident about the size of her thighs and body.

The stunner, who is married to rapper Khuli Chana, took to Twitter and replied to the hating tweep with the handle @Iprayforlovee:

"I have women of all shapes n sizes sizes who follow me for this very reason! I have little girls who look up to me because of how comfortable I am in my own skin! Daily I am subjected to the constant body shaming and bullying and told to be the bigger person. Well today Le ny*le ge!"

Tweeps took to the starlet's comment section to share their thoughts on her pic and how comfortable Lamiez Holworthy is in her own skin. Check put some of their comments below:

@NwaiSethu said:

"I can never have this much confidence. The fact that growing up I was always called all sorts of names and also my dad always compared me to his other kids and made me feel less then. I wish I could rock a short or dress and not care-a-Dam. @LamiezHolworthy you are beautiful sis."

@MakoleNazlene wrote:

"I need your confidence...l have aczema on my legs and my confidence went out of the window... People can stare and make me wanna stay in a dark room."

@TawandaJoseph9 said:

"I love your confidence. I wish my wife was like you to be confident wearing anything. She's very shy and feels jittery every time I ask her to wear shorts. I love short and tight dressing. You're an inspiration."

@PapadiMakhetha added:

"You have beautiful legs. Wear those shorts throughout this summer. You look great."

