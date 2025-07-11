South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize recently bought a football club in eSwatini, Mbabane Highlanders

An online user reported on social media that MamMkhize became the first female president of the capital city giants

Many netizens were stunned to learn that the socialite bought another football club in eSwatini

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Shauwn Mkhize bought a new football club. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Nothing can ever get MamMkhize down, not even her legal woes. The socialite recently made a huge purchase in eSwatini which left many netizens uncertain if this was a good decision.

An online user @UnplayableZA reported on social media that the reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize who was previously allegedly linked to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, became the first female president to lead the capital city giants as she bought a football club, Mbabane Highlanders, in eSwatini.

This news left many netizens with unanswered questions and others speculating if people in eSwatini ignored the red flags of selling Mkhize a football club in their country after she lost Royal AM.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Shauwn Mkhize's new big purchase

Shortly after it was announced that MamMkhize made a big purchase, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

@LincolnLumbe wrote:

"As long as she plays far away from Betway Premier League, she can do whatever she wants."

@Yung_BerryZA commented:

"But Swaziland soccer league doesn’t have much money in it…Same level as ABC Motsepe League."

@ThabisoMapaila replied:

"At this point I'm starting to believe that these guys use businesses and teams to clean their dirty money. C'mon she isn't passionate about football...There's something fishy going in with this woman."

@ape_blak said:

"She’s going to create another mess in the name of proving a point. The owner wanted to remain and run the club, is this the arrangement Hosi?"

@bonganidhl4955 responded:

"This is just a money laundering scheme, remember how they paid players in cash right on the field? Nothing make sense about buying a football club in Swaziland."

@therealjaphbee stated:

"They will regret. They must ask PSL officials."

Shauwn Mkhize bought a football club. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Why Shauwn Mkhize couldn't take over Moneni Pirates

While, the socialite successfully purchased a football club in eSwantini. In April 2025, Shauwn Mkhize’s surprise appearance at a Moneni Pirates match in Eswatini that weekend stirred up talk of a potential takeover of the iconic Swati club.

However, in an exclusive interview with Soccer Laduma, Moneni Pirates chairman Thulani Xaba was quick to shut down the swirling rumours.

"She came to Eswatini on her own accord and bought the club’s regalia like any fan would. That means nothing in terms of ownership or deals,” Xaba told Soccer Laduma.

He further explained why the club isn't for sale:

"Moneni Pirates is a community-based club. It’s not for sale, and there is no discussion on that front.”

Drama as Royal AM banners stripped off Harry Gwala Stadium

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and Msunduzi Municipality's relationship had ended and their contract had been cancelled.

The Royal AM banners were stripped off the Harry Gwala Stadium a year before the contract was supposed to end. It was also reported that the Democratic Alliance (SA) has joined in on the drama, ordering Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money she was allegedly paid by the municipality during their agreement. In addition to the drama, the soccer club also owes former player Samir Nurkovic over R15M.

Source: Briefly News