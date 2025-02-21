The contract between controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and Msunduzi Municipality has allegedly reached its end

Her soccer club's, Royal AM banners were stripped off the Harry Gwala Stadium this week a year before their contract was billed to stop

The Democratic Alliance has also joined in on the drama, ordering Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money she was allegedly paid by the municipality

It seems as though Shauwn Mkhize's problems continue to pile up as a local municipality has ended its relationship with her soccer club, Royal AM. After a nasty court battle with SARS, Mkhize is set to lose the soccer club.

It is over between MaMkhize and KZN municipality

Affluent businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's relationship with the Msunduzi municipality has reportedly come to an end. According to ZiMoja, they had signed a three-year sponsorship deal.

Just recently, alleged municipal workers took down the banners from the Harry Gwala Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Closing the lid on their rocky relationship.

They reportedly signed a R27 million sponsorship contract which would end in 2026. However, due to Shauwn's tax drama with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the deal came to an abrupt end.

With their names trending for the wrong reasons, Mkhize's family continues to remain mum on the matter and they are living their lives as per usual, at least on social media.

The Democratic Alliance tells Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money

It is further reported that the DA has stated that they want Shauwn Mkhize to pay back the money she received allegedly from the municipality.

The deal the team and municipality had was to use Royal AM to attract soccer fans to come to the stadium and also increase the tourism industry. The party calls for the contract to be officially cancelled and is seeking further assistance from the court.

The matter will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 28 February 2025.

Shauwn's tax problems with SARS and Royal AM's involvement explained

The Kwa Mam'Mkhize reality TV star owes SARS R40 million in unpaid taxes. Just recently, a court ruling mandated the auction of the already troubled soccer club to settle the debt.

If that is not all of Shauwn's problems, the club also owes former player Samir Nurkovic over R15M.

Mama Joy shows love to Shauwn Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Royal AM superfan Mama Joy Chauke recently gave Shauwn Mkhize a shout-out. This was due to the loss she faced in her battle with SARS.

The supporter shared a post on her X (formerly Twiter) page where she wrote a heartfelt message to the businesswoman.

"My children know where we come from, and they know this is just one of the seasons. With them, I do not have any fear that maybe one day they will leave me, together forever. Life goes on, guys, but I still respect and love you Ma. Thanks, Mamkhize Thwihli."

