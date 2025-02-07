The South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize's legal woes deepen as one more battle comes to light

The reality TV star allegedly owes her former employee and football player Samir Nurkovic over R15M

After his contract was terminated the same year he was signed, the Serbian-born footballer took his matter to FIFA

Shauwn Mkhize Allegedly owed Samir over R15M. Image: Oupa Bopape, @kwamammkhize

Source: UGC

The South African socialite and businesswoman seemed to be getting in more legal trouble after the officials raided her Umhlanga mansion late last year.

Shauwn Mkhize allegedly owes Samir Nurkovic millions

Things haven't been looking great for the socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize as her legal woes continue to deepen after losing her battle with her former employee and Serbian footballer Samir Nurkovic.

Recently, according to reports the businesswoman allegedly owed the Serbian footballer over R15 million, this came after the star's contract was terminated in 2022 same year he was signed which led him to take over the matter to FIFA.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite the ruling and winning the case against MamMkhize, Nurkovic still hasn't received his money. Speaking to the media, the footballer said:

"Certain things in a professional football and professional career are beyond the control of the player. Some people deal with it."

Shauwn Mkhize reportedly misses SARS deadline

You'd think having her dirty laundry aired and the tax man in her business would keep MaMkhize on her toes, but alas, there's none of that.

According to Briefly News, the reality TV star missed another deadline to submit documents to SARS. This is allegedly her second time, so it's impossible to tell what trouble she may have gotten herself into.

In what appears to be a trend, Royal AM was also in hot water for missing a deadline after being ordered to pay one of its strikers, Samir Nurkovic, and failing to meet its financial obligations.

Samir Nurkovic is owed by Shauwn Mkhize. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

DA calls for Royal AM sponsorship termination

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the Democratic Alliance's request to have the Msunduzi Local Municipality stop sponsoring Royal AM.

This comes after the club owner, Shauwn Mkhize, was investigated for tax fraud, and the party believes the multi-million-rand funding could be used to better communities instead.

Source: Briefly News