The Democratic Alliance has called for the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to scrap the R27 million sponsorship for Royal AM football club

The club's owner, Shauwn Mkhize, is currently under investigation for tax-related crimes and the club was placed under curatorship

The DA believes that the sponsorship should be used to provide service delivery for the residents of the municipality

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

DA calls for Royal AM's sponsorship from Msunduzi to be scrapped. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

MSUNDUZI, KWAZULU-NATAL—The Democratic Alliance (DA) demands that the Msunduzi Local Municipality terminate its R27 million Royal AM football club sponsorship. The club's owner, Shauwn Mkhize, is under investigation for allegedly evading taxes.

DA wants Royal AM sponsorship scrapped

According to The South African, the DA councillor in Msunduzi, Reggie Khanyile, slammed the municipality's continued sponsorship of the embattled football club. The DA's call came as Royal AM's Premier Soccer League matches were postponed indefinitely. Khanyile said the municipality cannot continue supporting a business that is facing legal proceedings. He added that the municipality's association with Rpyal AM damages its reputation.

Khanyile said the club is already facing sequestration as it cannot pay players and staff salaries. He said the party has consistently opposed the sponsorship and remarked that service delivery in the municipality is poor. He said the R27 million could go a long way in addressing service delivery issues and investing in sports facilities in the community.

The DA wants the Msunduzi Municipality to cancel its sponsorship for Royal AM. Image: Rodger Bosch/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What's happening with Royal AM?

Recently, Royal AM players were barred from training early this month after they downed tools for not receiving their salaries. The club's owner is under investigation for allegedly owing SARS R40 million.

SA weighs in

Netizens on Facebook agreed with the DA's call for the sponsorship to be canned.

Micha Mdebele said:

"The municipality invested too much in the club while neglecting the community.

Cyander De Matyobe said:

"I still don't get why a municipality is allowed to sponsor a team."

Madue Tebza said:

"It's outrageous. Why should she be given such a huge sum of money while she was busy flashing her money and expensive properties?"

Mish Kado Cow said:

"This woman is going down."

Mama Joy won't stop supporting Royal AM

In a related article, Briefly News reported that superfan Mama Joy insisted she would not stop supporting Royal AM. The club is currently facing a suspension from the PSL due to an investigation into its owner's tax evasion.

Mama Joy also urged South Africans to stop encouraging her to support other teams like Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Netizens joked about her possibly rejoining Orlando Pirates as a fan.

Source: Briefly News