DA Calls for R27 Million Royal AM Sponsorship To Be Terminated Amid Shauwn Mkhize Investigations
- The Democratic Alliance has called for the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to scrap the R27 million sponsorship for Royal AM football club
- The club's owner, Shauwn Mkhize, is currently under investigation for tax-related crimes and the club was placed under curatorship
- The DA believes that the sponsorship should be used to provide service delivery for the residents of the municipality
MSUNDUZI, KWAZULU-NATAL—The Democratic Alliance (DA) demands that the Msunduzi Local Municipality terminate its R27 million Royal AM football club sponsorship. The club's owner, Shauwn Mkhize, is under investigation for allegedly evading taxes.
DA wants Royal AM sponsorship scrapped
According to The South African, the DA councillor in Msunduzi, Reggie Khanyile, slammed the municipality's continued sponsorship of the embattled football club. The DA's call came as Royal AM's Premier Soccer League matches were postponed indefinitely. Khanyile said the municipality cannot continue supporting a business that is facing legal proceedings. He added that the municipality's association with Rpyal AM damages its reputation.
Khanyile said the club is already facing sequestration as it cannot pay players and staff salaries. He said the party has consistently opposed the sponsorship and remarked that service delivery in the municipality is poor. He said the R27 million could go a long way in addressing service delivery issues and investing in sports facilities in the community.
What's happening with Royal AM?
Recently, Royal AM players were barred from training early this month after they downed tools for not receiving their salaries. The club's owner is under investigation for allegedly owing SARS R40 million.
SA weighs in
Netizens on Facebook agreed with the DA's call for the sponsorship to be canned.
Micha Mdebele said:
"The municipality invested too much in the club while neglecting the community.
Cyander De Matyobe said:
"I still don't get why a municipality is allowed to sponsor a team."
Madue Tebza said:
"It's outrageous. Why should she be given such a huge sum of money while she was busy flashing her money and expensive properties?"
Mish Kado Cow said:
"This woman is going down."
Mama Joy won't stop supporting Royal AM
