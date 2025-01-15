PSL club Royal AM's staff and players said they are still waiting to get paid and have not trained for over a month amid club owner Shauwn Mkhize's ongoing tax battles

The club boss reportedly owes SARS R40 million, and players have been locked out of training as they wait to get paid

Local football fans reacted negatively on social media, saying the club deserves their punishment and must be punished for their financial issues

Royal AM players and staff members are still waiting to get paid and have been barred from training by security guards at their training grounds in Pietermaritzburg

The PSL side has come under fire after reports emerged that club owner Shauwn Mkhize owes R40 million to SARS, and the Natal side could face liquidation.

Royal AM coach John Maduka and his staff have failed to trained their players after they downed tools due to unpaid salaries. Image: RAMFC_sa.

Image: RAMFC_sa.

In addition to the tax issues, the staff and players downed tools over unpaid salaries, leading to their match against Chippa United being suspended on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

Royal AM player speaks out

Royal AM's troubles have gotten worse, according to the tweet below:

According to TimesLive, an unnamed Royal AM player said the club has not trained for over a month, while Mkhize promised that club management is trying to solve their troubles.

The player said:

"There is no training. We have not trained since December because the coaches have not been paid for two months. On Monday, when we got there [to the training base in Pietermaritzburg], the security guys were on strike and didn't want to open the gate. They haven't been paid for three months. The coaches have been at home because they are owed salaries."

Mkhize responds to her tax issues on her Instagram account:

Royal AM faces several financial issues

Since last season, Royal AM has suffered many financial blows after the club was forced to pay outstanding salaries to former players Ricardo Nascimento and Samir Nurkovic.

Due to their financial issues, the club is serving a three-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA and nearly got relegated from the PSL in the 2023/2024 season.

This season, the club has found itself second-last on the PSL log after suffering five defeats and five draws in 11 matches played.

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize reportedly owes SARS R40 million. Image: kwa_mammkhize.

Image: kwa_mammkhize.

Fans have harsh feelings about Royal AM

Most local football fans reacted harshly on social media, showing no compassion for Royal AM or Mkhize.

Thato Sifiso Mogotsi has harsh feelings about Royal AM:

"Remember the cash she was flexing around with? Giving players cash on the field of play after they beat Kaizer Chiefs!? I don't feel sorry for this arrogant football club and the owner of this club."

Thabiso Tshabalala

"Mamkhize will be back soon. SARS is nothing; she can even own it."

Livhu Makhuvha criticised Mpisane:

"Back to school for Andile. Failed as a mommy's boy."

Lino Guambe Gwambe is not a fan:

"Serves them right."

Cada Matli wants AM to be punished:

"I don't feel her pain."

Local superfan Mama Joy still supports Royal AM

As Briefly News reported, Mzansi superfan Mama Joy said she still supports Royal AM despite their financial issues.

The Pietermaritzburg-based club has come under fire after reports emerged of the club failing to pay salaries amid owner Shauwn Mkhize's R40 million tax debt.

