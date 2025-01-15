Orlando Pirates Boosted by the Return of Defensive Duo Ahead of Al Ahly Clash

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have received a significant boost after defenders Olisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki returned to training

Title-chasing Orlando Pirates has received a major boost after defenders Olisa Ndah Tapelo Xoki returned to training.

The defenders’ return will help Pirates, who are aiming for success in the PSL, CAF Champions League, and Nedbank Cup this season.

Orlando Pirateshas recieved a major boost after Olisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki returned from injury. Image: olisandah_fanpage and tp_xoki27.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian international Ndah has played a key role for Pirates in recent seasons and teammate Thabiso Sesane said he has special partnership with the player.

Orlando Pirates welcome key players back to their squad

Pirates gave updates on their injured players in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club is happy to see their injury list get lighter while Goodman Mosele and Zakhele Lepasa are also nearing a return.

The source said:

“The club has a busy season and needs a full squad for upcoming matches, so having Olisa and Tapelo back is a massive boost for the team. Both players are key to the squad, while Goodman [Mosele] and Zakhela [Lep[asa] are also recovering well, so the club is looking forward to having an entire squad. There are also plans to bring in new players in the January transfer window because, as mentioned before, the club is looking for success in different competitions this season.”

Pirates celebrated their rcent Champions League victory in the tweet below:

Pirates are pushing for titles

This season, Pirates are pushing for multiple titles, and they have already acquired the MTN8 title after beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

The Soweto club is also second in the PSL and has secured its place in the knockout stages of the Champions League after its 2-1 victory over CR Belouizdad.

Pirates could secure the top spot in their group with a positive result against Egyptian giants and defending Champions League champions Al Ahly on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could have a full squad after the return of players from injury. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates fans are excited

Bucs fans reacted positively on social media, saying they cannot wait to have Pirates back to full strength.

KG Malatji is not happy to see a specific player come back:

“Mosele must go somewhere else.”

Christopher Tatabo Ntakana is excited:

“Competition is going to be very tight once they all recover from their injuries. I’m sure Jose will give them a few minutes until they are 100% fit.”

Mthunzi Shandu is curious:

“I wonder why Lepasa always gets injured and why it takes time to sort.”

Mabel Jali is happy:

“At least there’s some progress! Miss you guys.”

Le Awti UBoyzinho Siswana asked a question:

“What about SALENG?”

