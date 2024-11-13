Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane praised Nigerian teammate Olisa Ndah's influence at the Soweto giants

The Bafana Bafana defender said he has a good relationship with the player he described as 'very special'

Local football fans praised Sesane on social media, while some said the player is only complimenting teammates to keep his place in the starting line-up

Defender Thabiso Sesane said he has a strong relationship with Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah.

The Pirates defender said he and Ndah understand each other and that the Nigerian international is a key squad member.

Orlando Pirates star Thabiso Sesane is a fan of Olisa Ndah. Image: Sesane04 and olisandah_fanpage/Instagram.

Since the start of the season, Sesane has been in good form for Pirates after they won their first seven matches of the current PSL campaign.

Thabiso Sesane enjoys playing with Olisa Ndah

Sesane speaks about Ndah in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Sesane said he and Ndah have a good understanding, even though the Nigerian defender has struggled with injuries this season.

Sesane said:

"He is very special and knows I'm special too. Not that I enjoy playing with him more, but we understand each other because I have played with all of the centre-backs, and we understand one another. So, what I can say about Olisa is that we understand each other better."

Fans praise Sesane

Local football fans praised Sesane on social media and said the player is protecting his current status as a regular in the starting line-up at the Soweto giants.

Thuso Ramatshaba says Ndah helps Sesane:

"That's because he makes him shine."

Peace Kagiso Peace prasied coach Riveiro:

"We love it, coach. Keep on encouraging them to get better."

Wonder Ka Mpinga is a fan:

"What a great defender. Thabiso Sesane reminds me of former Pirates defender Edward Malinga."

Bongumusa Mbatha admires Sesane:

"That's why we love him."

Babah Wamantombazane said Sesane is buying favour:

"He is saying that because he is playing."

