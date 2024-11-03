Soweto club Orlando Pirates have got the season off to a perfect start after six straight wins in the PSL

If the PSL giants win their next match, they will set a new record for winning their first seven matches of the league campaign

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the stars that have helped coach Jose Riveiro rack up maximum points this season

PSL giants Orlando Pirates have hit the ground running this season after winning the first six matches of the 2024/2025 league campaign.

The Soweto club will set a new club if they beat Richards Bay in their seventh match on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, and Briefly News has taken a look at their shining stars.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have a three-point lead on top of the PSL log after a perfect start to the campaign. Image: orlandopirates.

Coach Jose Riveiro has been pleased with his side's perfect start, which has given them a three-point lead on top of the PSL log.

Orlando Pirates stars who have impressed this season

Following their perfect start, Briefly News has examined the players who have shown their class this season.

Mohau Nkota

Watch Nkota's stunning strike in the video below:

The young winger has taken to first-team football like a duck to water after impressing fans in his four appearances this season.

During the 2-1 victory over AmaZulu FC on Friday, 25 October 2024, Nkota scored a brace, including an early goal of the season contender.

Relebohile Mofokeng

Last season, Mofokeng caught the attention of local football fans which his mercurial football talents, while he also scored the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup.

This season, the 20-year-old has continued his progress and has shown he is maturing as a player by adding assists to his goal-scoring abilities.

Deano van Rooyen

Defender Van Rooyen has adapted well to life in Soweto after playing every minute before he suffered an injury against AmaZulu.

The former Stellenbosch FC skipper joined Pirates before the new season and has already established himself as a fan and coach favourite.

Makhehleni Makhaula

The seasoned midfielder has been the anchor for Pirates this season and was the man of the match during their 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 29 October 2024.

Makhaula's dominating performances in the midfield have allowed Pirates to attack freely, which has led to 12 goals scored this season.

Thabiso Sesane

Sesane's performances in the defence have helped the club deal with Olisa Ndah's long-term injury.

The young defender has been tipped to captain Pirates in the future and has helped the club achieve the best defensive record after only two goals conceded.

Jose Riveiro shifts his focus to the PSL title

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates will focus on the PSL and CAF Champions League after a shock exit from the Carling Knockout Cup.

The Soweto giants won the MTN8 title at the start of the season and were expected to make an impact in the Carling Cup before they lost to PSL newbies Magesi 3-2.

