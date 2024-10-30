TS Galaxy manager Sead Ramovic shared his thoughts on the reason behind his team's defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League

The Rockets poor run of performance in the Betway Premiership this season has extended to four defeats this campaign

The German tactician also heaped praises on the Buccaneers despite losing all three points at home

Sead Ramovic has broken his silence regarding the reason behind TS Galaxy's loss to Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The Buccaneers were too strong for the Rockets, claiming all three points with a 2-0 win away from home.

Goals from South African internationals Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, one in each half, gave the Soweto giants a well-deserved win.

Relebohile Mofokeng in action during Orlando Pirates' win over TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Ramovic explains why TS Galaxy lost to Pirates

According to iDiskiTimes, in a post-match interview with SuperSport TV, Ramovic opened up about what led to TS Galaxy's defeat against Pirates.

The German tactician believes his team was prepared for the game, but they weren't good enough to face Jose Riveiro's side. It was his team's fourth defeat in the Premier Soccer League this season.

"I believe that we came ready for the game," the German mentor discloses after the match.

"We made many small mistakes from the build-up and got two very cheap goals, but I don't want to take any credit away from the opponents.

"Solid team, outstanding players, friendly, beautiful club, top coaching staff, but we concede goals that we should not.

"All in all, after the 1-0 from Orlando, we knew that they would hold a little bit back on the counterattack, and this is what happened."

TS Galaxy's next game is against Magesi in the Carling Knockout, followed by a match against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership.

Riveiro impressed with Nkota's performance

Briefly News earlier reported that Nkota impressed Jose Riveiro during his first PSL start against SuperSport United.

The 19-year-old played 65 minutes in the victory over SuperSport, but it was enough time to make an impression on fans and Riveiro.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News