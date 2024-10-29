Soweto side Orlando Pirates secured their sixth consecutive victory of the PSL season after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 on Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Long-range efforts from Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng secured the victory, while Pirates survived a penalty appeal in the first half

Bucs fans showered praise on their team on social media, especially after their victory opened a six-point lead atop of the PSL log

Orlando Pirates escaped a penalty appeal to beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 29 October 2024.

The Soweto side prevailed through long-range efforts from Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng in either half to extend their perfect start with six wins in as many games.

Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng both found the net from distance for Orlando Pirates. Image: orlandopirates.

Following their Carling Cup exit, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the side would focus on the PSL, and they got the match off to a good start when Mbatha scored in the 16th minute.

Mbatha's long-range shot took a slight deflection, but Ivorian shot-stopper Tape Ira should have done better as the ball squeezed past him.

Orlando Pirates continue perfect start

While Pirates took an early lead, Galaxy felt they should have had a penalty in the first half, but the referee waved their passionate calls away.

The match slowed down in the second half before Mofokeng, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday, scored a looping effort from outside the box to seal the victory.

Watch Mofokeng's strike in the video below:

With another three points in the bag, Pirates opened a six-point lead atop the PSL log after Mamelodi Sundowns lost 1-0 to Polokwane City on Sunday, 27 October.

If Pirates beat Richards Bay FC on Tuesday, 5 November, it will be the first time the Soweto giants will win their first seven matches.

Fans praise Pirates

Bucs fans praised Pirates on social media, especially the goal scorers against Galaxy, as they celebrated their side opening a lead at the summit of the PSL table.

Thekeycritic could not believe Ira's mistake:

"Shocking goalkeeping!"

Kwazeencubey praised Mbatha:

"This boy is too good, ah."

Remiazania1 is a confident Bucs fan:

"We are unstoppable. We are invincible. We are happy people."

Khathu_10 admires Mofokeng:

"We're blessed to have this young man."

Hozeh5 hopes for the best:

"We are cooking this season. This happiness must last throughout the season, please."

Orlando Pirates have players on the mend

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have several players currently recovering from injury.

One of the players sorely missed in the side is Nigerian international defender Olisa Ndah, who is scheduled to be out of action for an extended period.

