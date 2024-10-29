Kaizer Chiefs suffered their second defeat of the season in the Betway Premiership under Nasreddine against SuperSport United over the weekend

A South African referee has confirmed that the Soweto giants were robbed of a clean penalty in the opening half of the match

The match between the Glamour Boys and Matsatsantsa could have taken another direction if they were awarded the spot-kick when the scoreline was still goalless

A former referee in the Premier Soccer League has claimed that Kaizer Chiefs were robbed of a clear penalty during their clash with SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The Glamour Boys lost the tie 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, courtesy of a first-half goal from Tashreeq Morris.

It was Amakhosi's second defeat in the league this season after losing at home to Mamelodi Sundowns a few weeks ago.

Former Premier Soccer League referee Victor Hlungwani claims Kaizer Chiefs were denied a clear penalty during their 1-0 loss to SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership.

Ex-PSL ref gives verdict on Kaizer Chiefs penalty claim

In an interview on SABC Sport's Soccerzone, as per iDiskiTimes, former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani asserted that Kaizer Chiefs should have been awarded a penalty in their defeat against SuperSport.

In the first half, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Edson Castillo was fouled in the box by Bilal Baloyi, but the Soweto giants were not given a penalty despite the Venezuelan international being unable to continue the game after the tackle.

"The law says kicking an opponent is a foul," the former South African referee said.

"The ball goes in the penalty area, a 50-50 and then who kicked who? Here, you can see that Castillo got the ball, and Baloyi kicked an opponent.

"So, kicking an opponent in the penalty area, a penalty should've been awarded. It was not given, unfortunately."

Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs suffers huge blow

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi has suffered a huge blow ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' upcoming matches against Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto giants will face Magesi in their next fixture in the Betway Premiership, while their second tie against Masandawana will be in the Carling Knockout.

