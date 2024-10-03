The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership has continued to be the talk of the town due to controversy

A former Premier Soccer League referee has pointed out the mistake the match officials made in the game over the weekend

Nasreddine Nabi and Amakhosi fans didn't accept the defeat as they believed the result was influenced by the referee's decisions

A South African referee exposed the match officials' mistake during the Betway Premiership tie between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The match ended in favour of the Brazilians despite the Glamour Boys taking the lead very early in the game.

Several talking points were present in the game, but the most discussed were the controversial decisions made by the match officials.

Ex-PSL ref on mistakes made during Chiefs vs Sundowns

In an interview with Soccerzone, as per iDiskiTimes, former referee in the Premier Soccer League, Victor Hlungwani, has disclosed the major error made by the match officials during the mouthwatering clash between the two Betway Premiership giants.

The second goal scored by Sundowns led to a protest from the Kaizer Chiefs bench as one of the technical members tried to show Sikhumbuzo Gasa there was an offside in the build-up.

Gasa sent off the iPad rather than the person who instigated the move.

"We saw a gadget given being sent off in the match," the former PSL referee said.

"Now, what do the rules say concerning that? The law says gadgets are allowed. I don't know why the centre referee gave the gadget a red card in the match."

The former PSL referee went on to state the rules governing the coaches' and technical crew's use of gadgets in the dugout.

"But the rule says 'the use of any form of electronic communication equipment is permitted in the game to be used by the technical officials. However, a team official who uses unauthorised equipment or behaves inappropriately due to this equipment must be sent off'," he added.

Hlungwani believes one of the Kaizer Chiefs coaches should have been sent off by the centre referee rather than the gadget itself.

"Here, the wrong thing was red-carded – the coach or a technical crew using the gadget should've been sent off, not the equipment. The rule was wrongfully applied by the referees in charge of the match," he concluded.

Chiefs get another chance against Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have been granted another chance to get revenge on Mamelodi Sundowns after their 2-1 loss to the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership.

The Soweto giants believe they didn't lose the tie fairly against the defending champions last weekend.

