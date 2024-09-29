Nasreddine Nabi has come out to unveil the conversation he had with the centre referee during the half-time break against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Kaizer Chiefs manager was not happy with the South African referee's officiating in their PSL tie at the FNB Stadium

The Masandawana's second goal came with a lot of controversy as Lucas Ribeiro was reportedly off during the build up

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has opened up on what he told the centre referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after his poor officiating at half-time during their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

All three goals in the game were scored in the first half, but the second goal scored by the visitors caused a lot of controversy.

The former AS FAR Rabat was angry at the referee for his officiating and some of the decisions he made in the game.

Nasreddine Nabi opens up on his discussion with referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa during the half-time break in Kaizer Chiefs clash with Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi on what he told referee at half-time

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi disclosed what he told the referee during the half-time break in an interview after the game.

The Tunisian tactician claimed there was offside in the build-up that led to Mamelodi Sundowns' second goal of the game, which ended up winning them the tie at the FNB Stadium.

"We talk to the referee, [saying] the goal is big offside, 2 meters. We go to the [change] room, 'you don't need to give me a gift,' I said to him," he said.

The Kaizer Chiefs manager claimed he doesn't want any gift from the referee rather than him doing his job and following the game's rules.

"I don't need a gift; he needs to respect the rules of the game. You need to respect me; I don't need any help from the referees.

"But it's not an excuse. If I lose, I lose, I continue cooking."

Kaizer Chiefs react to disallowed goal against Sundowns

