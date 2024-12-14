Social media was thrown into a frenzy after a video surfaced of a woman standing her ground in a brawl

The spat happened in public as the two went at each other, climaxing when the woman toppled her opponent

The clip, posted by an X user @Am_Blujay, attracted over 60,000 views since it was posted on 14 December 2024

A street dual between two genders has gone viral for its wrestling appeal. Images: @dipofmytick, @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

A woman was seen holding her own as she stood her ground against a much bigger man during a physical clash resembling a wrestling match.

An engrossed onlooker filmed the chaotic public display as the two were seen at each other's throats on a township street.

Fearless woman faces up against man

An X user, @Am_Blujay, posted the material to X.

"That dog is doing an amazing job as the referee," the caption read, noting an energised dog almost nipping at the two.

The 16-second clip showed a woman dressed in a black skirt and a taller man in a red vest engaged in what appeared to be an all-out drunken spat.

It happened in full view of other residents, including children, who could be heard cheering on the adrenalin-fuelled malarkey.

Watch the video here .

The altercation seems to have taken place in Black townships. However, the actual area where it happened was not immediately clear.

After exchanging a few hooks, the woman got into position to grab her opponent and, lifting with her back, body-slammed him into the hard concrete.

The clip garnered over 60,000 views after it was posted at 10.17am on Saturday, 14 December 2024.

Roadside scuffle pits delivery drivers, couple

In related news, Briefly News reported that a roadside brawl caught on camera on another Mzansi road made the rounds for all the left and rights.

The @sa_crime X account posted the clip of the fistfight in Parklands, Cape Town, with the similar-reading caption:

"Road rage in Parklands, Cape Town."

The 85-second clip showed a spat between five people, a white couple and three Black scooter drivers, including a woman.

Source: Briefly News