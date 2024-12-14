Woman Body Slams Man Into Hard Concrete During Heated Public Spat
- Social media was thrown into a frenzy after a video surfaced of a woman standing her ground in a brawl
- The spat happened in public as the two went at each other, climaxing when the woman toppled her opponent
- The clip, posted by an X user @Am_Blujay, attracted over 60,000 views since it was posted on 14 December 2024
A woman was seen holding her own as she stood her ground against a much bigger man during a physical clash resembling a wrestling match.
An engrossed onlooker filmed the chaotic public display as the two were seen at each other's throats on a township street.
Fearless woman faces up against man
An X user, @Am_Blujay, posted the material to X.
"That dog is doing an amazing job as the referee," the caption read, noting an energised dog almost nipping at the two.
The 16-second clip showed a woman dressed in a black skirt and a taller man in a red vest engaged in what appeared to be an all-out drunken spat.
It happened in full view of other residents, including children, who could be heard cheering on the adrenalin-fuelled malarkey.
Watch the video here.
The altercation seems to have taken place in Black townships. However, the actual area where it happened was not immediately clear.
After exchanging a few hooks, the woman got into position to grab her opponent and, lifting with her back, body-slammed him into the hard concrete.
The clip garnered over 60,000 views after it was posted at 10.17am on Saturday, 14 December 2024.
