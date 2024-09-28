A brawl on the side of the road in Parklands showed scooter delivery drivers and a motorist battling it out

A video of the violent altercation made the rounds online after the @sa_crime X page posted it at the weekend

The scenes caught the attention of social media users, who had much to say, arguing both ways in the replies

A video making the rounds shows an altercation between a couple in a BMW and scooter drivers. Images: @sa_crime

A roadside brawl caught on camera on another Mzansi road is making the rounds on social media for all the left and rights.

The @sa_crime X account posted the clip of the fistfight in Parklands, Cape Town, on Saturday.

Roadside scuffle pits delivery drivers and couple

The caption read:

"Road rage in Parklands, Cape Town."

The 85-second clip shows a spat between five people — a white couple and three who appear to be black scooter drivers, including a woman.

Watch the video here .

One male driver is seen holding the white man by the scruff of the neck and unleashing a few punches before the second male driver moves in with a hook.

One of them is heard repeatedly asking:

"What's your problem, hey?!"

The BMW driver retaliates while his female partner attempts to break up the fistfight. Two male bystanders are seen rushing in to try and break up the fight, with one heard saying:

"That's a woman!"

The scuffle breaks up before the white woman goes after the woman, at one point pushing down her scooter and verbally abusing her.

But that is the extent of their spat, as no blows are exchanged.

Several seconds pass before the brawl appears to flare up after the couple rains down a series of expletives, resulting in one of the delivery drivers hitting the BMW driver with a helmet on his head and another person kicking the door of the driver's side of the BMW closed.

Mzansi chirps over pummelling scenes

The violent clashes earned the video 250,000 views, 1400 likes, and 500 bookmarks and reposts apiece in its first six hours. Over 350 replies

Briefly News looks at the heated commentary.

@nkosikhona_duma wrote:

"The cheap labour is beating them up."

@ZizinjaAbelungu said:

"I wish this [could] happen every day orro every week."

@djstago added:

"Illegal foreigners must be deported ASAP."

@BalisoMlamli noted:

"I have no idea how this started; I don't know who is right or whose wrong; I'm not gonna talk about race. One thing I can tell you for free is that these bicycles drive udothi (rubbish) on the road, yhuu."

@ADS_ZAR offered:

"The white guy might have overreacted but I know the scooter guys are wrong. These guys drive without any care for the road rules and regulations."

Rush-hour traffic road rage brawl

In related news, Briefly News reported that the gloves came off for two full-grown men during a road rage incident on a busy Gauteng road.

Instead of talking it out, the pair rolled with the punches and put on a show for other motorists in a daring brawl caught on camera.

