Spine-chilling CCTV footage from a BP garage showed the attempted kidnapping of a reported businessman

It shows the moment several men disembarked from their vehicle and removed the man from his at gunpoint

Locals on social media reacted to the clip in alarm while reserving special praise for a petrol attendant who risked

Heroic scenes played at a Johannesburg petrol station as a petrol attendant foiled an abduction. Images: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Dramatic scenes played out at a BP garage on Corlett Drive near Melrose Arch, north of Johannesburg.

In a daring kidnapping attempt captured on CCTV, a petrol attendant risked life and limb to foil and near-kidnapping at about 17:00 on Monday, 23 September.

Petrol attendant risks life and limb

Briefly News has it good authority that the attempt was made on a businessman. However, it is unclear if those involved are part of a syndicate.

In the footage posted to X, a man enters a parked BMW as they prepare to drive off. Within seconds, a Nissan Navara double cab pulls up and blocks off his path before three men, one of whom is armed with a rifle, get out.

They approach his car from both sides with guns pointed and force him out.

They lead him to their car, and as they prepare to bundle him inside, he begins to resist, lunging forward towards the man with the rifle to try and wrestle it from him. However, he fails and doubles back to escape their clutches.

One of the assailants pulls on his sweater, preventing him from making a run for it. At that moment, a petrol attendant is seen running from about 60m away towards the struggle.

His quick, though risky, intervention results in the nearly-kidnapped reported businessman getting away, and he is seen running to safety inside the shop.

The nifty petrol attendant also scampers off after foiling the abduction while the perpetrators get back inside their car and speed off.

The video garnered almost 190,000 views two hours after it was published.

Locals praise attendant heroics

For his part, the petrol attendant received mixed reactions — lip service for putting himself in harm's way and mostly praise for his bravery when faced with mortal danger.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@hlubizer wrote:

"He owes that petrol attendant a lot. Once again, another selfless petrol attendant [did something] remarkable."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"The petrol attendant is stupid and selfish if he has a family because why would [you] risk your life like this? There are police for a reason. The guys were armed, for goodness sake."

@maurice_lippy added:

"Please find the BP attendant. I will send him 2k right now."

E-hailing driver gunned down in Joburg

In related news, Briedly News reported that a video has surfaced showing the moment an e-hailing driver is gunned down in broad daylight in Berea.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the chilling video to X on 26 September. The incident happened a day earlier on Lilly and Olivia Streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News