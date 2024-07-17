Two motorists were caught slugging it out during peak-hour traffic in a video which has gone viral

The clip of the men rolling with the punches on a Gauteng road was shared by social activist @Abramjee

Locals had plenty of insights to share on the incident as they flooded the comments section

The gloves came off for two full-grown men during a recent road rage incident on a busy Gauteng road.

Instead of talking it out, the pair rolled with the punches and put on a show for other motorists in a daring brawl caught on camera.

Rush-hour traffic road rage brawl

Social activist @Abramjee shared a video of the two slugging it out in rush-hour traffic, which has since gone viral.

The caption read:

"Road rage!"

In the 53-second clip, posted on Tuesday, 16 July, the men go head-to-head after exiting the cars.

Watch the video here .

Fists flew in the ensuing moments, one taking the brunt of the punishment. He is bundled to the ground twice as his opponent unleashes a flurry of blows.

He trails back to his charcoal grey Toyota Etios hatchback afterwards, but not before recovering his shoe after it slipped off his foot in the brawl as the other motorists caught in the jam caused by the pair's spat look on.

His challenger, driving a blue BMW sedan, also walks off to get into his car without further incident despite the two appearing to exchange some words.

Captivated locals chirp online

The incident seemed to grip chirpy locals on the timeline, who had plenty of observations.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the clip, having garnered 543,000 hits, 3700 likes, 1100 retweets and almost 900 comments within 17 hours of posting.

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"What a clean fight. My guy took his L in peace and went home."

@iam_iTrac reacted:

"Lol. This is how men [are] supposed to be solving problems. Everything is not about guns and knives. Sometimes pull a fight to see if you still got it."

@RhuNdimande joked:

"BMW horsepower against Toyota 1.3. Results obvious."

@Honeyguide15 observed:

"That's a great fight. Man to man, no weapons. The loser accepts. That's how men resolve issues."

@DlaminiDukani mentioned:

"Wow! Fair play, guys. I like them, especially the part when they both go back [to] their cars."

Uruguay's Nunez, Araujo in fistfight with Colombia fans

In related news, Briefly News reported that ugly scenes erupted after the Copa America semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Players of the Uruguayan national team, with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez playing a starring role, were sighted in a fistfight with scores of Colombian fans following an ill-tempered defeat.

