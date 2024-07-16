Women Hilariously Struggle With Burglar Gate After Lit Night, Netizens Entertained
- Two ladies had a blast after a ceremony they attended and as a result, they locked others out
- In a video shared on TikTok, the ladies were struggling to open a locked burglar gate because of the state they were in
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the women hilariously funny
A video of people locked out of the house after a lit ceremony has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens in stitches.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @kam0439099, two women are seen inside the house. One could tell that they drank a lot of alcohol. One of them was trying to open the burglar for the TikTokker.
Presumably, the key broke inside the lock and no one could open it. The lady inside, dizzy as she was, took the knife and tried opening the gate. The other lady was sitting on a sofa. She didn't have the energy to assist.
"Drunk night after ceremony. The two inside locked us out. She's trying to open with a knife. It took us hours to get inside."
Lit ceremony leads to peeps being locked out
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Internet users laughed at the video
The video garnered over 80k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@user2576996246988 commented:
"If alcohol was a person, was gonna look for him and give him a hug."
@user66255980478533 wrote:
"I wonder how it sounds without the laughing background."
@Kgomoson said:
"She's trying bo."
@loyd laughed:
"Mission impossible."
@Lady m was entertained:
"It's the singing for me @INNO we are able ntwana."
@Dee stanned:
"Asanda, she's got a vibe, love you Asa ❤"
