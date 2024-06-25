A group of friends were not about to pay large amounts of money for alcohol at a fancy restaurant

One of the ladies was captured in a video drinking booze she sneaked in from her handbag

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady avoided buying alcohol from a restaurant by sneaking in her own. Images: @sakhe_nyangana

A lady decided to sneak in a bottle of booze at a restaurant because their alcohol can be expensive at times.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @saakhe17, the lady is in a restaurant with her friends. She can be seen holding her purse which had a bottle of booze. She was looking on the other side so that the waiters could see her when she drank the alcohol she sneaked in.

The friends were hilariously heard playing a watch guy's role, telling her when the coast was clear and no one was looking. The lady was captured quickly diving into her bottle of booze without being seen by the establishment's staff.

Woman sneaks in alcohol at a fancy restaurant

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the woman's tricks

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. Some gave suggestions on how she could have made the whole situation easier.

@Chinatown suggested:

"Best advice..bring your own bottle..&ask for corkage fee.."

@IG : Mangaliso_21 asked:

"Why are we not friends ?"

@Zee.com commented:

"I take my own gin to the restaurant, buy double shot and the rest will be coming from my bag."

@Ditar shared:

"My friends and I once booked for a function, bought our own gin, asked for a jug of water, put the gin in that jug and kept pouring our gin peacefully ."

@Xola_Q was entertained:

"I love you, please."

Friends get their stomachs full before going to a fancy restaurant

A hilarious TikTok video by Asanda Majozi (@asa.majozi) showed her group of friends eating spoonfuls of samp and beans as they got ready to attend a mutual friend's birthday dinner at a fancy restaurant and wanted to make sure that they had enough food in their systems before they even got there. The video sparked funny comments from netizens.

