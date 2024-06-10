A South African TikTok video by Asanda Majozi (@asa.majozi) shows a group of friends eating samp and beans

They jokingly explained it was necessary to avoid being hungry at the expensive restaurant

The video resonated with many viewers who shared their own experiences of prepping for pricey meals on a budget

A group of friends filled up on samp before heading out to an expensive restaurant. Image: @majozi

Let's be honest: fancy restaurants are great for aesthetics and taking pretty pictures, but being on a tight budget will have you scanning the menu for the cheapest and sometimes smallest meal.

A hilarious TikTok video by Asanda Majozi (@asa.majozi) shows her group of friends eating spoonfuls of samp and beans as they got ready to attend a mutual friend's birthday dinner at a fancy restaurant and wanted to make sure that they had enough food in their systems before they even got there.

"It was necessary, and it slapped more than the restaurant food, to be honest," the post was captioned.

Watch the funny clip below:

Friends pre-dinner has SA busting

The video sparked funny comments from netizens, who were entertained by the friends' funny strategy of avoiding going to the restaurant hungry. Many people could relate to the video, sharing that they also did the same.

Isi Nkani said:

"Standard proceduresiyele content bethuna the cocktails."

phumz_ commented:

"I like cooking also esp pap before attending corporate events sadikwe zi finger foods."

Nom Gumede replied:

"In Cyril's economy? This is a must shame pre drink futhi."

Okarabo replied:

"SOOOO real."

Bhelekazi♥️ commented:

"Uzolamba (You gonna be hungry)."

Woman goes to expensive restaurant only to get a bite-size food

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman wanted to try a fancy restaurant where some of the most expensive foods were sold.

When she got there, she ordered one of the dishes on the menu with the expectation of what it should look like, particularly the size.

Upon getting the food, she was so flabbergasted and overwhelmed with surprise that she opened her mouth in effect.

