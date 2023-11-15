One woman from Mzansi threw herself a surprise birthday party, but only eight people showed up

The woman shared the video on TikTok, and many people reacted with sweet comments

Some people joked that she should have invited them and they would have made sure to attend her event

A woman enjoyed her surprise birthday party despite a low turnout. Image: @petracarole

Source: TikTok

Surprise birthday parties are a great way to show someone you care. When someone is surprised, it shows that you have put a lot of thought and effort into making their day special.

Woman throws unique surprise party for herself

One Mzansi woman, however, took to social media to share how she threw herself a stunning surprise birthday party for only eight people to show up.

TikTokker @petracarole shared a video showing herself arriving at her beautifully decorated party and having a great time with her eight friends.

In the video, @petracarole said that she acted surprised when she arrived at the venue and that the real surprise was seeing the gifts from her friends and husband.

@petracarole said that although she was a bit disappointed that only a few people showed up to her birthday celebration, she was happy to be with her tribe and loved her party decor.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the woman's party

Although some netizens were amused by the concept of throwing themselves a surprise party, many people responded to @petracarole's video with sweet comments. Others also joked that she should have invited them as they would have made sure to attend her event.

Nokuphiwa Makhoba replied:

"Ngiyaqala ukuyiva. You so gorgeous."

Njay_g18 replied:

"Ngcono kthiwe umeme mina ."

replied:

"Invite us next time!! Serious people only."

MICHELLE.M commented:

"Normalize going live when such happens, so we can show upyou looked beautiful ❤️."

tarikaremba said:

I’m glad you didn’t let people not coming ruin your night. Happy birthday beautiful ❤️."

MissRia_wc commented:

"At least 8 came. I went to a surprise party of someone who's family and friends didn't show up."

Sibongile Shongwe wrote:

"Those around the table are your realest people."

Woman shows how to handle the bill on a date

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman had netizens laughing out loud after she shared what she does with the bill when out with her man.

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman taking the complimentary sweets placed with the bill before sliding it to her man who can be seen chuckling with laughter.

The woman hilariously advises other women to do the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News