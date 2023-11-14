A South African woman has gone viral on TikTok for how she avoided paying the bill before sliding it to her man to pay

The woman hilariously advises other women to do the same, saying that her job is done once she has taken the sweets and calculated the tip

Netizens were amused by the woman's clever way of avoiding paying the bill, with some ladies sharing that they also do the same when out on a date

A South African woman had netizens laughing out loud after she shared what she does with the bill when out with her man.

Woman avoids paying bill with clever trick

A video posted on TikTok by @rosevhulahani shows the woman taking the complimentary sweets placed with the bill before sliding it to her man, who can be seen chuckling with laughter.

The woman hilariously advises other women to do the same.

Traditional gender roles often dictate that men should pay for dates, meals, and other outings. This can make women feel uncomfortable or obligated to let the man pay, even if they prefer to split the bill or pay for themselves.

Mzansi netizens react with humour

Netizens were amused by how the woman avoided paying the bill. Some ladies shared that they do the same when on a date.

user6191270777495 wrote:

"I take the sweets and calculate the tip. Then my job is done."

Nelisa Lufundo said:

"That is so me ."

ZintleKay said:

"Wavele wak'hleka."

tshidi485 commented:

"Sweets and calculating bill is my job. The rest is up to him."

miya.vabaza replied:

"They still give sweets?"

lerato_moilwa commented:

"All the time ."

City girls dodge the bill on a date

In another story, Briefly News reported that city girls are getting trashed on social media for apparently having mad skills when dodging the bill at the end of a date. A funny clip explaining the claim left many in tears of laughter.

Gone are the days when men always fitted the bill as women did not work. Women now work, which means they too can put their hand in their pocket at the end of a date, right?!

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared a clip showing a man trying to get a city girl to pay the bill. Sis dodges the bill as if her life depended on it, and the whole moment is just comical.

