In a daring attempt at flirting, two young boys from Durban recently stirred up a social media storm as they tried to engage with women on the street

Their unconventional approach, which included attempting to grab the feet of the unsuspecting women, received a spectrum of reactions from Mzansi

The TikTok video capturing the moment has gone viral, with one girl visibly uncomfortable, raising questions about the appropriateness of such interactions

Two young men trend for making moves on ladies in the street. Images: @philasande_qhwana

Source: TikTok

In a recent TikTok video, two young boys from Durban attempted a street flirting stunt that has sparked controversy and divided opinions in Mzansi.

Two boys go for the plunge

The video uploaded by @philasande_qhwana shows the boys trying to engage with women on the street, employing an unconventional approach to attempting to grab the feet of unsuspecting women. While some viewers found the stunt amusing, others expressed discomfort, especially as one girl in the video appeared visibly uneasy.

The mixed reactions highlight a broader conversation about the appropriateness of public interactions, especially in the context of social media challenges. The incident has led to discussions about setting boundaries and respecting others' personal space.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided over TikTok video

People throughout the country have been divided over this method of flirting. Some argue that such stunts may perpetuate discomfort and harassment, while others consider it harmless fun.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@dinnynobela said:

"Someone must tell aamabhunca to not touch or block way."

@Advocate of Self Love commented:

"The guy doing the touching…. that’s not nice."

@Tsaki said:

"I don’t who taught them that touching is nice"

@CollenMadonsela0 shared:

"The girl's will never forget that day."

@Our advice:

"I bet they will hustle hard so they can manage to get one of those queens.Money can change the mind of a woman."

