South African international Sipho Mbule has decided to seek more playing time elsewhere in the PSL as he leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

The former SuperSport United midfielder been with the Brazilians since 2022, but was unable to secure a regular starting spot in the lineup

Netizens shared their thoughts on Mbule's decision to leave Masandawana on transfer deadline day

South African midfielder Sipho Mbule has decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns on the transfer deadline day to join their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The 26-year-old midfielder has had a tough time breaking into the Brazilians' starting lineup and has decided to seek more playing time elsewhere in the PSL.

The player is seeking a return to the Bafana Bafana squad and needs frequent game time every week to achieve that.

South African international Sipho Mbule leaves Mamelodi Sundowns on a season-long loan to Sekhukhune United on transfer deadline day. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Mbule leaves Sundowns for PSL rivals

According to iDiskiTimes, Mbule has left Sundowns to join Sekhukhune United on a season-long loan after the Brazilians informed him of his limited playing time this campaign.

The agreement for the player's loan move between both PSL sides was reportedly reached yesterday. He will report to his new team later today.

Since joining in 2022, the former SuperSport star has appeared in Masandawana's colours 51 times, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Reactions as Mbule leaves Sundowns on loan

DlaminiDukani wrote:

"Sundowns have ruined this player."

Benzo_Ndlovu said:

"lol, this guy will go down as one of those players who had a lot of potential and never reached it. The boy is just 26."

aubreybiggar reacted:

"Like Chiefs ruined Mthethwa. Mthethwa was still establishing himself as a national team player. Not to mention the likes of Mabiliso."

thipu_ shared:

"Sekhukhune cooking akere? Le tla mpotsa if I'm dreaming right now.. 'life meetings you at your own level of expectation'"

TheSpeaker commented:

"Good move he'll bounce back with more game time. Mbule, Figo & Dash."

Mqwathi__ said:

"Fell off. Next thing he will be joining Powerlines in the lower division 😝😝thank you for rejecting us and choosing dunusa look now you're going backwards."

johnson7_nkosi responded:

"I wish these boys could differentiate between a FOOTBALL MOVE and a MONEY MOVE. How many of them run to Sundowns only to end up like this."

Sundowns’ late offers for Adams rejected

Briefly News earlier reported that Sundowns' two late offers for Jayden Adams were rejected by Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC.

The South African international has been on the Brazilians' radar since his stellar performance for Stellies last season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News