Sundowns’ Two Late Offers for Bafana Bafana Star Rejected by PSL Rivals

Mamelodi Sundowns have had their two late bids for a South African international rejected by their Premier Soccer League rivals

The Brazilians have been showing interests in signing the Bafana Bafana midfielder since the end of last season even before Rulani Mokwena's exit

Netizens have commented on Stellies' decision to turn down two late offers from Masandawana for their star player

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mamelodi Sundowns have suffered a massive blow after their two late offers for Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams were rejected by Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC.

The South African international has been on the Brazilians' radar since his stellar performance for the Stellies last season.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was also a target for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, but the Brazilians showed greater interest in signing him this summer.

Mamelodi Sundowns late bids for South African international Jayden Adams have been rejected by Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns offers for Adams rejected

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Sundowns might not be able to sign Adams this summer as Stellenbosch turned down their two bids.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The PSL defending champions were said to have submitted an offer to Stellies at the beginning of this week, but the Maroons rejected it.

The Masandawana returned with an improved offer for the South African midfielder, but the Cape Winelands side turned it down again as they aren't willing to lose the player to a rival late in the transfer widow.

Stellenbosch's loss of Adams on transfer deadline day means they won't be getting a replacement for him, a move that could jeopardise their season.

The Bafana Bafana star is part of the players Steve Barker named in his travelling squad for their CAF Confederation Cup second leg preliminary round against Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Vita this weekend.

Reactions as Stellenbosch reject Sundowns' bids for Adams

KAYG33_Tom_Pane said:

"They must reject the 3rd offer if it comes, we have enough."

dj_exeption commented:

"They don't need him, evil club trying to weaken Stellies after beating them twice."

BabalwaZikhali8 wrote:

"Stellies are doing zero justice to themselves by releasing their quality players. Great decision to keep the boy and Fawaaz . They already released Rayners and Deano.🔥"

Scbuu shared:

"At some point Stellies will be the one offering him to Downs and by then they'll get less than what they got offered."

BonniMaj2 implied:

"Will he not be a liability signing in Champions League for Sundowns if they sign him?Are they not gonna be tell us about competition tied what, what?I mean if that being the case then my team must sit this one out we will revisit next season."

Nondlazi_13 reacted:

"Things we love to see....we need this transfer window closed ASAP...we honestly don't need him."

Nonkwali1 responded:

"Thanks to Stellies for standing firm against a voraciously greedy club who have lost their way."

Sundowns will be patient with new star

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said new striker Iqraam Rayners will be given time to adjust to his new surroundings.

The former Stellenbosch FC striker joined the Brazilians during the recent transfer window and faces competition for a starting place at the PSL champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News