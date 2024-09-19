Ronwen Williams is back in action for Mamelodi Sundowns after spending weeks on the sidelines

The South African goalkeeper returned from injury with a bang as he embarrassed a SuperSport United star in their PSL opener

Netizens were filled with excitement of the superb skill the Bafana Bafana star did in the Brazilians win over in their first game

South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League after some weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

The Bafana Bafana star missed the start of the season but started in goal for the Brazilians during their 2-0 win over SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

One of the game's major highlights was Williams showing off his skills while in his 18-yard box.

Ronwen Williams showed off a superb skill to disgrace SuperSport star Gape Marulo in Mamelodi Sundowns' Betway Premiership opener on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Photo: AFP.

Williams disgraces SuperSport star with sublime skill

In a viral video shared by David Mogashoa, Williams showed off his skill as he skipped past the on-rushing Gape Moralo in the added time.

The South African international is known for being comfortable with the ball at the feet but took it to another level in Masandawana's tie with SuperSport on Tuesday.

The move by the Ballon d'Or nominee sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Williams embarrasses Moralo

t_junction1 said:

"Williams must be arrested."

khandizwe_chris reacted:

"He's preparing for Ballon D'or let him Cook."

zumapaulos wrote:

"That should be a straight red card to Williams. This could have resulted in a career ending injury 😂"

raseb63457 commented:

"William before being a goalkeeper he was a striker he's so comfortable with the ball on his legs 👌👏👆"

a_real_UTD_FAN responded:

"It’s unfortunate that it was Gape Moralo 😭💔that boy was fighting for the ball."

Ultra_Blancos implied:

"Yashin trophy nominee! 🔥🔥🔥 If the other keeper from the other team tried this he'd leave the pitch in crutches!"

Jozeph59 shared:

"According to section 53 of football act 7 of 2024. This is illegal, the same charge for Mofokeng."

Sundowns will be patient with new star

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said new striker Iqraam Rayners will be given time to adjust to his new surroundings.

The former Stellenbosch FC striker joined Masandawana during the recent transfer window and faces competition for a starting place at the PSL champions.

