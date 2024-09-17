Mamelodi Sundowns got their PSL title defence off to a good start after an impressive 2-0 victory over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United on Tuesday, 17 September 2024

It took more than an hour for Sundowns to score, but the side impressed local fans with their attacking display while Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro secured the win

Fans picked their favourite stars via social media, with many believing Sundowns will once again dominate the PSL

New Mamelodi Sundowns Iqraam Rayners is quickly impressing his new fans after leading the PSL champions to an impressive victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby.

The former Stellenbosch FC striker followed up on his goal in the CAF Champions League with Sundowns' first PSL goal after breaking the deadlock in the 62nd minute.

Despite playing against his parent club, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss kept the PSL champions at bay until Rayners beat him in the box.

Mamelodi Sundowns get off to a winning start

Sundowns celebrated their opening PSL victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

After struggling to beat Goss for over an hour, Masandawana quickly doubled their lead after Lucas Ribeiro's delightful chip found the back of the net less than five minutes later.

While Goss impressed in the poles, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt will be looking to assess his attacking options after they were caught offside four times.

In the first half, SuperSport's only shot on target came from winger Neo Rapoo, further stressing the club's need for a striker after they were linked with free agent Samir Nurkovic.

Manqoba Mngqithi will be happy with his side

New Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi promised more attacking play, and Sundowns looked promising in attack, with Peter Shalulile and Rayners having chances that Goss denied.

Sundowns were relentless after doubling their lead, and Riveiro even had a chance cleared off the line while Lev Yashin Trophy nominee Ronwen Williams pulled off good saves.

Fans praised Sundowns' attackers

Local Sundowns fans praised the team's attack on social media as the defending PSL champions got their campaign for an eighth successive title off to a winning start.

Gaopalelwe praised Ribeiro:

"He's been knocking, dankie Ribeiro!"

Tk Sebothoma was impressed by Rayners:

"What a goal, Rayners."

Sigidi Brian celebrated the victory:

"Three points in the bag, we are clear."

Lerumo_Johnson applauded the changes:

"We had a shaky first half, but I'm glad we had a much better second-half performance for Masandawana after Themba Zwane, Aubri Modiba, and Mathews were introduced. They reduced the long balls and reverted to shoe shine and piano, combining passes well."

SizweBuwa praised Mngqithi:

"Very well-managed game."

Mamelodi Sundowns spend big on star players

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns has revealed that they spent R194 million on star players in recent transfer windows.

Sporting director Flemming Berg said the club is enjoying its connection to the global transfer platform Transfer Market, which has helped it secure players such as Brazilian Arthur Sales.

