Ronwen Williams Nominated for Prestigious Award at 2024 Ballon d’Or Ceremony

Ronwen Williams has emerged as one of the nominees for a prestigious award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeepers has been rated as one of the best players in his position globally

Mzansi fans react after the South African international made the final shortlist for an award at the Ballon d'Or event

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been nominated for a prestigious award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will be held next month.

The South African goalkeeper is rated as one of the best players in Africa and also in his position as a shot-stopper.

The Bafana Bafana star performance last season earned him the Best Player award in the Premier Soccer League, and now he is recognised globally.

Ronwen Williams nominated for Yashin Trophy award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for October. Photo: Daniel Beloumou Olomo.

Williams nominated for an award at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Ballon d'Or released their top 10 goalkeepers to battle for the Yachine Trophy for the 2024 edition, with Williams making the list.

Williams had a fantastic season in the last campaign, winning the PSL title and the African Football League.

He also captained Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he was named the goalkeeper of the Tournament after keeping the most clean sheets ahead of fellow PSL star Stanley Nwabali.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star is up against the best goalkeepers, such as Diogo Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gregor Kobel, Andrey Lunin, Mike Maignan, Giorgi Mamardachvili, Emiliano Martinez, Unai Simon, and Yann Sommer, for the award.

Reactions as Williams makes Ballon d'Or award nominee

tshepo_senoge said:

"Wow that's massive, congratulations Williams."

naturearoundy0u wrote:

"The best goal keeper in Africa. Well deserved."

UTD_Carterx reacted:

"This is so big for South Africa. Well deserved."

ntera29 commented:

"Best ever Goalkeeper in South Africa. Congratulations Ronza well deserved."

busiswa_buciie shared:

"The Mamelodi Sundowns brand is respected globally,not just in Africa.👆🏽"

Ronwen Williams is close to a return

Briefly News earlier reported that Williams is close to returning following shoulder surgery.

The Bafana Bafana skipper has been ruled out for the start of the season while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

