Ronwen Williams Nominated for Prestigious Award at 2024 Ballon d’Or Ceremony
- Ronwen Williams has emerged as one of the nominees for a prestigious award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony
- The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeepers has been rated as one of the best players in his position globally
- Mzansi fans react after the South African international made the final shortlist for an award at the Ballon d'Or event
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been nominated for a prestigious award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will be held next month.
The South African goalkeeper is rated as one of the best players in Africa and also in his position as a shot-stopper.
The Bafana Bafana star performance last season earned him the Best Player award in the Premier Soccer League, and now he is recognised globally.
Williams nominated for an award at Ballon d'Or ceremony
Ballon d'Or released their top 10 goalkeepers to battle for the Yachine Trophy for the 2024 edition, with Williams making the list.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Williams had a fantastic season in the last campaign, winning the PSL title and the African Football League.
He also captained Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he was named the goalkeeper of the Tournament after keeping the most clean sheets ahead of fellow PSL star Stanley Nwabali.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star is up against the best goalkeepers, such as Diogo Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gregor Kobel, Andrey Lunin, Mike Maignan, Giorgi Mamardachvili, Emiliano Martinez, Unai Simon, and Yann Sommer, for the award.
Reactions as Williams makes Ballon d'Or award nominee
tshepo_senoge said:
"Wow that's massive, congratulations Williams."
naturearoundy0u wrote:
"The best goal keeper in Africa. Well deserved."
UTD_Carterx reacted:
"This is so big for South Africa. Well deserved."
ntera29 commented:
"Best ever Goalkeeper in South Africa. Congratulations Ronza well deserved."
busiswa_buciie shared:
"The Mamelodi Sundowns brand is respected globally,not just in Africa.👆🏽"
Ronwen Williams is close to a return
Briefly News earlier reported that Williams is close to returning following shoulder surgery.
The Bafana Bafana skipper has been ruled out for the start of the season while he recovers from a shoulder injury.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.