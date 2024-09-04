Paralympics 2024: Pieter Du Preez Wins South Africa’s Third Medal in Paris

Nicolas Pieter du Preez has made South Africans proud at the ongoing 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France

The Mzansi para-cyclist finished on the podium alongside Maxime Hordies and Fabrizio Cornegliani

Netizens celebrate Pieter du Preez after winning Team SA's third medal at the Paralympic Games

Para-cyclist Nicolas Pieter du Preez has won Team South Africa's third medal at the ongoing 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The South African competed in the H1 category in para-cycling and finished on the podium alongside Italy's Fabrizio Cornegliani and Belgium's Maxime Hordies.

Nicholas Pieter du Preez poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Men's H1 Individual Time Trial at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at on September 4, 2024 in. Photo: Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Du Preez wins SA's third medal in Paris

According to a report by Eyewitness News, Supa Piet, as he's being fondly called, clinched the bronze medal in the H1 category in para-cycling after finishing an individual time of 36:07.05.

The South African finished behind Cornegliani, who won the gold in 34:50.45, while Hordies took the silver medal in 35:11.13.

Du Preez's win makes it three medals for South Africa, with Mpumelelo Mhlongo and Louzanne Coetzee already winning Gold and Bronze, respectively.

Reactions as Du Preez wins SA's third medal

sirbongz_za said:

"Mzansi is coming for everything, untouchable! Love to see this! Congratulations Supa Piet."

cassandrabianca wrote:

"Congratulations Nicolas! South Africa is very proud of you!"

hes_undescoverd commented:

"All we do is win win win no matter what."

bokunite1 reacted:

"Man o man our athletes are doing us proud!!"

DuPless64194295 shared:

"Way to go Nic du Preez. Congratulations. Proud of you!"

CarloTebza responded:

"Government really needs to invest more into our Paralympics teams, they consistently out perform our "able bodies" athletes.."

MajolaII_ wrote:

"For the love of being South African."

Walaza, Nkoana dominate men’s 100m in Peru

Briefly News earlier reported on South African sprinters Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza winning two medals in the men's 100m final at the World Athletics U20 Championship.

The two Mzansi teenage athletes added to their medal collection after winning silver in the 4X100m relay race at the just-concluded Olympic games in Paris.

Source: Briefly News