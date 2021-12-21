Briefly News’ sports section is upgrading to an independent website - Sports Brief - and the exciting development is great news for our readers

Sports Brief will cover all sports news from around South Africa, Africa and across the world, keeping you 100% informed

The project has attracted experts along with highly skilled journalists to deliver quality sports news and all the content you want to see

South African main entertainment and news website, Briefly News, has only gotten bigger - and now our sports section has developed into an ambitious project: Sports Brief. This brand new sports website is available at sportsbrief.com.

The news outlet will serve fans with amazing football, basketball, athletics, rugby, cricket, boxing and other sports stories from around Africa and across the world. Breaking news and live sports coverage, scores, match results, championships, standings, transfers, and highlights for Olympics and WWE – everything will be available at SportsBrief.com!

Welcome Sports Brief: your main source of all sports news.

Sports Brief was launched to unite people in their love for sports. The team believes that it’s important to find common ground, support local teams, cheer for international victories and share joy and positive emotions.

The team aims to become the most popular sports news website in Africa in the next three years.

Managing director at Briefly News, Rianette Cluley, said:

“All our team feels incredibly inspired to launch such a big project. While the goals are ambitious, staff’s professionalism and fans’ support assure us that we can achieve the highest results.”

The project still has vacant sports editor positions. Do not hesitate to contact us at sa@sportsbrief.com if you would like to apply for a position.

