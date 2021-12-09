Two South African grade 11 learners have gained international recognition for mobile apps which they created

The two young scientists won awards at this year's Buca International Music, Science, Engineering and Energy Fair in Turkey

Both of their apps improve people's lives by teaching maths skills and screening for Covid-19 respectively

IZMIR - Two South African children have gained international recognition for their mobile apps at the Buca International Music, Science, Engineering and Energy Fair (Buca IMSEF) which recently took place in Izmir, Turkey.

Kutlwano Tshatiwa, a grade 11 learner, from North West was one of the two who attended the event. There he won a gold medal for his mobile app, Mathgeek, which he created with no prior experience. He was also awarded the international representative award.

Mathgeek assists learners with improving their mathematics skills by providing them with examples and practice tests, TimesLIVE reports.

Kutlwano Tshatiwa (left) and Shadia Akter (right) have received awards at the Buca IMSEF in Turkey for their mobile apps. Image: Twitter/ @Exposcience

Who the recipients are and what their apps do

The other young scientist is Shadia Akter, who is also in grade 11. Akter, who is from the Western Cape, won a silver medal for her mobile app, called Covid-19 screening app.

Akter's app was designed with the intention that it will be used by schools to efficiently screen learners and staff for Covid-19, IOL writes.

“I gained new knowledge and refined my skills as a young scientist. I also feel blessed to be able to partake at an event that was held to spread the spirit of scientific research and art to the world,” Akter said.

