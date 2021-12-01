A multi-talented young boy, Oyedele Femi Olamide, has stated his desire to build the first car he'd ever drive in this life

The secondary school leaver who built small cars using aluminium zinc added that he would love to work for his role model, Elon musk, in the future

Young Femi, despite his automobile talent, is a good rapper and makes fine landscape paintings

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nigeria is home to individuals who are gifted in different areas, not just one and young Oyedele Femi Olamide is one of theses blessed personalities.

The talented boy without being aided has successfully built small remote-controlled cars using aluminium zinc.

Femi says he wants to work for Elon Musk

Source: Original

The secondary school leaver who has had to remain at home for the past 3 years due to his inability to get admission into the university revealed that he has always fancied building things with his hands.

He wishes to build the first car he'd drive

In an interview with Legit TV, Femi excitedly narrated how he started building cars using cartons before evolving to using aluminium zinc so it doesn't get spoilt when in contact with water.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The young lad stated that it is his desire to build the first car he'd drive.

He disclosed that world richest man, Elon Musk, is his role model and expressed desire to work for the electric car boss in the future.

Apart from making cars, Femi makes good landscape paintings as well as rap music.

Social media reacts

Paul Obomenfo remarked:

"Hmm What A Talented Young Guy. Keep Up The Good Work Bro.

"You Will Surely Go Places."

Peter Johnson wrote:

"What is this guy still doing I n Nigeria that doesn't recognize him?

"He should apply to foreign auto companies for adoption."

Oshodi Holuwatofunmi stated:

"Nigeria got talent but talented guys are always forgotten."

Ajikobi Shearer Babajide opined:

"When he's rapping I don't know when I start to move my head n my body unconsciously."

Talented man builds sports car

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported about a talented man who built sports car.

The man said he had his secondary school education at the Polytechnic High School in Ibadan. He said he would have wanted to study mechanical engineering at the Olabisi Onabajo University but he was denied admission on two different occasions.

When his admission finally came, he was given plant science instead. The young man said he started building the car during his final year.

With a strong passion for machines, he decided that his first car will be the one built with his hands. On speaking about his challenges as an engineer, he said:

“The first one is money, I couldn't get sponsors, the second is tools and the third is people perspective, what they say about the project but I didn't allow those things to weigh me down.”

Source: Briefly.co.za