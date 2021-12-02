A young man is a serious hit on the digital space after displaying his dancing skills while enjoying his tasty custard

The young lad can be seen holding a box of Ultramel custard but some people are led to believe he has mixed it with alcohol

At the same time, some peeps are impressed with his fashion sense and some took note of his stylish shoes as they call him Iskhothane

Talent is abundant in South Africa and one guy has killed the internet with his gift when it comes to giving a positive vibe through dancing. The young lad has seriously attracted the attention of social media users who are left wondering why he is so energetic.

The pantsula guy is seen holding a container of Ultramel but many are not convinced he is only enjoying the delicious creamy snack. Some peeps feel he has mixed the dairy product with some alcoholic drink.

The man, also dubbed Iskhothane, continues with his dance moves but shocks the digital space as he is spilling his drink on the ground while he keeps moving. The viral video clip is uploaded by Kulani who gave it some fame as many are interested in the guy’s classy shoes.

The viral clip has reminded scores of Twitter users of the group or era where there were guys especially school kids who would buy expensive clothes and whisky only to later burn or spill it. On the other hand, the group would boast and burn cash notes.

Briefly News takes a look at the comments from many netizens who are amazed by the man’s energy and clothing style.

Source: Briefly.co.za