Mooya Musunga is another guy who displayed his God-given talent on social media as he took on a rap song by Dreya Mac

The guy’s smooth dance moves are being hailed as the best by many social media users and some say he can move better than Dreya

The guy, who seems to be based in Zambia, recently shared his clips on TikTok and Instagram where he really makes many peeps feel the vibes

Mooya Musunga is another skilled man who can dance at any given moment. The young lad has shared his videos doing his thing on various social media platforms.

The young chap seems to be based in Zambia and he is really talented when it comes to doing what is called breaking the spine. The man headed to Instagram and TikTok to display many videos and he can really dance.

In the video that caught the attention of Briefly News, the lanky guy is dancing to Dreya Mac’s Own Brand Freestyle. The rap artist is based in the United Kingdom in West London and she has taken the music scene by storm.

Some social media users are already interested in meeting the young and happy chap as they look to possibly get dance lessons.

A few Instagram account holders agree that the dancer is doing better than Dreya Mac. The man based nicely captioned his video clip and it’s seriously gaining traction on Instagram He wrote:

The “send me the addy” part dc: @dreyamac.”

Mooya Musunga is keeping his social media followers really entertained. Image: @Mooya.Musunga/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Keraramz said:

“Nah you ate this up.”

@Enomis.K said:

“Sir you snapped.”

@Iamlethuntonga said:

“Haiboooo.”

@Steven_Dye said:

“Yess sir.”

@Mule_Hango said:

“Waited for this.”

@Tnxnyaa_Privv said:

“Sir....you’re fine.”

@Chikolungu said:

“I want to meet you.”

@Lilly.Flower said:

“Yessss.”

@Honeysweetie said:

“It's the smile for me.”

@Flawless.everafter said:

“Yessssssss what's the song?”

@Kat said:

“Man your moves are so smooth.”

@Nina Ross said:

“This is so attractive.”

Juliet Brown said:

“I love you from Ghana.”

@Taurus Barbie said:

“Love your moves and the way you dance.”

